Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Though he has recently re-emerged as a regular in the St. Louis lineup against right-handed pitching, the left-handed-hitting Burleson will likely continue to sit against opposing southpaws like the Nationals' MacKenzie Gore. With Burleson on the bench Sunday, Ivan Herrera will get a look in the designated-hitter spot.
