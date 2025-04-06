Burleson is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Boston, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Lefty Sean Newcomb is taking the mound for the Red Sox, so Burleson will hit the bench as he and Luken Baker continue to work in a platoon at designated hitter.
