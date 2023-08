Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He'll join fellow left-handed hitter Nolan Gorman on the bench with the Padres bringing southpaw Rich Hill to the bump in the series finale. Burleson could soon see his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching take a hit, too, as the Cardinals could get Lars Nootbaar (groin) back from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend.