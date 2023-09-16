Burleson went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

Burleson has two steals this season, and they've come over his last eight games. He's hit safely in his last three contests, and he could be gaining some traction in the lineup against right-handed pitchers. The 24-year-old is up to a .240/.293/.383 slash line with eight home runs, 35 RBI and 32 runs scored through 103 games. The Cardinals will likely want to get a long look at Burleson over the last two weeks of the season to evaluate his progress this year.