Burleson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

Burleson has picked up multiple hits in three of his last six games. He's also stolen two bases in his last three games and five over his last 15. The 25-year-old's impressive first half has been a key factor in the Cardinals turnaround as he's settled into the second spot in the lineup. Burleson is hitting .281/.318/.455 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI over 82 games.