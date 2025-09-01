Burleson (wrist) was spotted playing catch on the field prior to Monday's game against the Athletics, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

St. Louis placed Burleson on the 10-day injured list Friday due to right wrist inflammation, but after getting an injection to relieve discomfort, he's already started throwing again. Burleson remains hopeful to be activated from the IL around when he's first eligible to return Sept. 8.