Burleson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.
Burleson got the Cardinals on the board with the first of their three homers in the fifth inning, which was his first homer since April 27. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-19 (.316) over that span. The outfielder has earned a strong-side platoon role in left field while Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Tyler O'Neill (back) are out. Burleson has hit .240 with a .694 OPS, four long balls, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 137 plate appearances.
