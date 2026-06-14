Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Pops solo shot Sunday

Burleson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Burleson got the Cardinals on the board when he homered off Taj Bradley in the fourth inning. With a homer in five of his last six contests and an active 14-game hitting streak, Burleson is locked in. During the streak, he has gone 19-for-58 (.328) with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI. For the season, the slugger is up to 13 homers, 51 RBI, 39 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases while batting .287 with an .848 OPS through 68 games.