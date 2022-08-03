Burleson is hitting .335/.379/.562 with 19 homers, three steals and just 57 strikeouts through 85 games for Triple-A Memphis.

Those are big-time stats that will certainly write the 23-year-old a ticket to the big leagues in due time, especially since the lefty slugger has managed to hit .313 (albeit with minimal power) against same-handed pitching. Avoiding a platoon role will be important for Burleson, as he's shaping up like a guy whose glove needs to be hidden in left field (or at DH). The Cardinals have plenty of depth in the outfield, so Burleson isn't likely to arrive in the big leagues for more than a cup of coffee until next season.