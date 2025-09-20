Burleson went 3-for-4 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

This was Burleson's third straight multi-hit effort, and he's logged two homers, one triple and four doubles over 10 games since returning from a wrist injury. The 26-year-old is up to a career-high 25 doubles this season while adding 18 homers, 66 RBI, 53 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .289/.342/.466 slash line through 132 contests. Burleson continues to occupy a starting role at first base.