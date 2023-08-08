Burleson is starting as the Cardinals' designated hitter Tuesday and batting sixth, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Burleson was originally slated for a day off Tuesday, but he will enter the lineup to replace Tyler O'Neill, who was scratched due to knee tightness. Burleson has been heating up at the plate recently, going 6-for-13 with two homers and four RBI since the beginning of August.
