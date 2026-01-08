The Cardinals and Burleson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.3 million contract Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Burleson receives a well-earned raise in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old has made a steady progression offensively for the Cardinals, finishing the 2025 campaign with a .290/.343/.459 batting line and 18 home runs. Burleson is slated to take over as the everyday first baseman in 2026 after spending most of his first four seasons playing the outfield.