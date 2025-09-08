Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Reinstated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals activated Burleson (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Burleson needed just the minimum 10 days to return from right wrist inflammation. He will skip a rehab assignment and should be back in the Cardinals' lineup Monday as the club begins a series in Seattle against the Mariners.
