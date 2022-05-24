Burleson is 16-for-34 (.471) in his last eight games with Triple-A Memphis.

Burleson has hit well for much of 2022, but he's been especially noticeable in the last week. Overall, the 23-year-old is slashing .321/.367/.591 with nine homers, a team-leading 30 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases in 35 games. He's seen time in the corner outfield positions -- a natural first baseman, Burleson's potential path to playing time in the majors is more likely as an outfielder or designated hitter since Paul Goldschmidt is the Cardinals' best option at first.