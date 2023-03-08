Burleson was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League tilt versus the Yankees due to right ankle discomfort, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Burleson can be viewed as day-to-day until the team provides an update. Moises Gomez has entered the lineup in Burleson's place in right field. Burleson is competing for playing time in the St. Louis outfield this spring, but might be a little behind in the pecking order. This injury, however minor, doesn't help his cause.