Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

For the second straight game, the lefty-hitting Burleson finds himself on the bench while the Cardinals oppose another southpaw (Martin Perez). Luken Baker, who went 2-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh in his MLB debut, will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and will likely occupy the short side of a platoon with Burleson for the foreseeable future.