Burleson is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Dodgers.
Burleson has seen a significant decrease in starts in recent weeks and it continues Thursday even with Tyler O'Neill (back) and Dylan Carlson (ankle) both sitting on the IL. Oscar Mercado, Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman will start across the St. Louis outfield against the Dodgers and left-hander Julio Urias.
