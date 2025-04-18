Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Burleson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

With lefty David Peterson on the bump for the Mets, the lefty-swinging Burleson will yield to right-handed-hitting Luken Baker in the designated hitter slot. Burleson has been absent from the lineup all six times the Cardinals have faced a southpaw this season.

More News