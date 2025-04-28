Burleson is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Cincinnati.
It marks four games in a row that Burleson has been out of the lineup, with three of them coming against right-handed pitchers. The Cardinals are again going with Nolan Gorman at designated hitter and in the fifth spot in the batting order for Monday's series opener.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Taking seat Friday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting out against left-hander•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Idle against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Not starting against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: On bench for matinee•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Idle against lefty•