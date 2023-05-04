site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting out Thursday
Burleson is not in the Cardinals' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Angels, Bally Sports Midwest reports.
It will be Tyler O'Neill in left field against Griffin Canning. Burleson is just 2-for-22 at the plate over his last eight contests.
