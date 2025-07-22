Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson (foot) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Burleson will require an extra day of recovery after he fouled a ball off his right foot during Monday's contest. Jordan Walker will pick up a start in right field as a result and bat seventh.
