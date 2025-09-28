Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting Sunday
Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Burleson's streak of 17 consecutive starts comes to an end in Game 162, getting the day off in a meaningless contest for the Cardinals. Yohel Pozo will fill first base.
