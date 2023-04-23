Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Though he started in both of the Cardinals' previous two games of the series when Seattle brought right-handers to the hill, the lefty-hitting Burleson will head to the bench for the finale even with the Mariners starting another righty (Chris Flexen). Burleson got on base in four of his eight plate appearances in Seattle and is now maintaining a .790 OPS for the season, which looks to be enough for him hold down at least a part-time role for the time being even though the St. Louis outfield and designated-hitter spot is fairly crowded at the moment.