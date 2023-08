Burleson is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Mets.

Burleson went 2-for-4 with a double out of the cleanup spot Wednesday against the Athletics, but he'll head to the bench Thursday with left-hander Jose Quintana toeing the slab for New York. Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman and Jordan Walker are starting across the outfield and Willson Contreras is serving as the Cardinals' designated hitter. Andrew Knizner will catch.