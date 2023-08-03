Burleson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Wednesday in a 7-3 win against the Twins.

Burleson got the start at DH for St. Louis and capped the team's scoring with a three-run blast to right field in the third inning. The homer more than doubled his RBI total since the All-Star break -- coming into Wednesday, he had driven in just two runs over 38 second-half at-bats. Burleson hasn't been getting much playing time of late, as his start Wednesday was just his second over the Cardinals' past five games.