Burleson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

His second-inning shot off Jose Butto gave Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals' bullpen all the offense they would need. It was Burleson's first long ball of the year, and his first extra-base hit since April 8. Jordan Walker's demotion cements Burleson into a strong-side platoon role, but his .259/.310/.352 slash line through 58 plate appearances with three runs and five RBI doesn't offer a lot of fantasy appeal.