Burleson went 4-for-8 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Burleson played a key role in the Cardinals' doubleheader sweep, highlighted by a three-run homer in the third inning of Game 2. The 26-year-old has now hit safely in 14 of 16 June contests, a stretch that includes six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and nine runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .323/.354/.460 with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 23 runs and three steals across 227 plate appearances.