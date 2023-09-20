Burleson fractured his left thumb while stealing third base Tuesday against Milwaukee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After jamming his hand while sliding into third, Burleson's injury will put an early end to his 2023 campaign. He'll finish the season with a .242/.298/.385 slash line while slugging eight homers and tallying 35 RBI across 343 plate appearances. Luken Baker entered Tuesday's game as Burleson's replacement and could see an uptick in DH opportunities while Burleson and Nolan Gorman (hamstring) are out.