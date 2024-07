Burleson went 1-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Burleson is heating up again, going 7-for-21 (.333) over his last five games. The steal was his first since June 23, and he's offered decent speed for a player best known for his power. The 25-year-old is slashing .281/.317/.459 with 13 home runs, six steals, 42 RBI, 34 runs scored and 11 doubles over 301 plate appearances this year.