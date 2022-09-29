Burleson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers.
Burleson found himself in the lineup Wednesday after the Cardinals rested a handful of starters following their division-clinching win Tuesday. Playing time has been sporadic for Burleson since his Sept. 7 call-up, as he hasn't done enough to claim a larger role. The top prospect is slashing .194/.242/.290 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored through 33 plate appearances. Considering he recorded only four stolen bases across 109 games with Triple-A Memphis, Burleson shouldn't be counted on for speed contributions in the majors.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Knocks first career homer•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Getting more work versus righties•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Gets first MLB call-up•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Putting up big Triple-A numbers•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Riding eight-game hitting streak•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Headed to Triple-A•