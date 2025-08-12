Burleson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Monday marked Burleson's third multi-hit game over his last five outings, and the steal was his first since July 13 versus Atlanta. He's slashing .289/.344/.491 with 14 home runs, 16 doubles and 46 RBI over 318 plate appearances since the start of May, and the lefty-hitting Burleson should continue to see most of his power production come versus right-handed pitching. He's slugging just .366 versus lefties as opposed to .469 against righties in 2025.