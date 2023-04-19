Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Burleson will take a seat for the first time since April 11, ending a streak of seven consecutive starts in which he batted either second or third for the Cardinals while slashing a collective .192/.222/.346. Despite his recent slump, Burleson maintains a respectable .772 OPS for the season. His performance to date gives Burleson some leash in an everyday role, though with all of Tyler O'Neill, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson all healthy again, Burleson's job security has likely loosened compared to where it was a week ago.