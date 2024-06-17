Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

After starting in each of the Cardinals' last 29 games, Burleson will finally get a break in the series opener in Miami. With southpaw Braxton Garrett on the bump for Miami, Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol likely viewed it as an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Burleson a day off. Dylan Carlson will step in for Burleson in right field.