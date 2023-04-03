Burleson is starting in left field and batting second for the Cardinals in Monday's game against Atlanta.

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) is missing a third straight contest and it's been Burleson filling in for him each time both in left field and in the two-hole. Meanwhile, Dylan Carlson has started just one game and that was in the eight spot, so Burleson seems to have leap-frogged him at least versus rightiies. Burleson popped a home run and added two doubles Sunday.