Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
The lefty-hitting Burleson will remain on the bench for a second straight game while the Cardinals oppose another southpaw starting pitcher (Sean Manaea). Ivan Herrera will replace Burleson as St. Louis' designated hitter.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Resting against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Drives in five in twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Slugs first homer of season•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sits for sixth straight game•