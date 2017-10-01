Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits with injury

Diaz exited Sunday's game against the Brewers early with an apparent injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Diaz appeared to tweak his hammy while attempting to beat out a groundball in the bottom of the second inning. He was replaced by Greg Garcia between innings, which will put a close on Diaz's 2017 campaign. We'll have to wait and see what the specifics of his injury are.