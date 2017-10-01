Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits with injury
Diaz exited Sunday's game against the Brewers early with an apparent injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Diaz appeared to tweak his hammy while attempting to beat out a groundball in the bottom of the second inning. He was replaced by Greg Garcia between innings, which will put a close on Diaz's 2017 campaign. We'll have to wait and see what the specifics of his injury are.
More News
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Leaves early with hamstring strain•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Recalled from Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Working at multiple positions in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Heating up at Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits game after HBP•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Will continue working exclusively at shortstop•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...