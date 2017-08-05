Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Heating up at Triple-A Memphis

Diaz is 13-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over his last eight games with Triple-A Memphis, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old had been mired in a 3-for-26 slump prior to that stretch, so the hot streak is certainly a welcome sight. He's boosted his minor-league line to .276/.300/.447 over that span, but he doesn't currently have a clear path back to the majors with Paul DeJong having taken a firm hold of the everyday shortstop job in Diaz's absence.

