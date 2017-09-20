Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Recalled from Triple-A Memphis
Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Diaz had been toiling with the Redbirds since June 28, when he was sent down to work on refining his swing. He wrapped up his Triple-A tenure with a .253/.305/.388 line over 46 games, with both his batting average and OPS actually checking in lower than his production in those categories during his 71 games with the big-league club prior to his demotion. He's likely to see sporadic playing time for the balance of the regular season, as standout rookie Paul DeJong is firmly entrenched in Diaz's old everyday shortstop role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Working at multiple positions in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Heating up at Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits game after HBP•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Will continue working exclusively at shortstop•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Continues working with hitting coach in Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Scuffling at plate in Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...