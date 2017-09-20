Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Recalled from Triple-A Memphis

Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Diaz had been toiling with the Redbirds since June 28, when he was sent down to work on refining his swing. He wrapped up his Triple-A tenure with a .253/.305/.388 line over 46 games, with both his batting average and OPS actually checking in lower than his production in those categories during his 71 games with the big-league club prior to his demotion. He's likely to see sporadic playing time for the balance of the regular season, as standout rookie Paul DeJong is firmly entrenched in Diaz's old everyday shortstop role.