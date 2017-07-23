Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: To continue working exclusively at shortstop for now
Diaz (personal), who went 2-for-4 in his return to Triple-A Memphis' win over Las Vegas on Friday, will continue working exclusively at shortstop for the time being, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
There's been some talk of a potential future utility role for Diaz, but general manager John Mozeliak has made it clear that he'll remain at his natural position for now. The Cuban shortstop was sent down to Triple-A Memphis unexpectedly in late June to refine his plate mechanics and his slashing .240/.250/.360 over 12 games with the Redbirds.
