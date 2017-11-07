Mejia cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Cardinals' 40-man roster Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Mejia was dropped from the Cardinals' 40-man roster after struggling in his first taste of the majors, hitting just .109/.146/.174 in 29 games. With Paul DeJong, Aledmys Diaz and Greg Garcia ahead of him on the depth chart, Mejia doesn't have a clear path to the majors with the Cardinals in the near future.