Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Five RBI in Triple-A National Championship
Mejia went 5-for-5 with a double, five RBI and three runs in Memphis' 14-4 win over Durham in the Triple-A National Championship Game on Tuesday.
It was a sensational finish to the season for the 27-year-old, who slashed .273/.316/.329 overall in 108 games with the Redbirds in 2018. Tuesday's tally represented the first five-hit performance for Mejia at the professional level, and it capped off a stellar postseason for him during which he generated a .394 average and nine RBI over nine contests. Despite a solid campaign, Mejia's potential path to the big leagues remains murky, even considering he's capable of playing all four infield spots -- the Cardinals boast three productive under-30 players in Jedd Gyorko, Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong, along with a slugging veteran in Matt Carpenter whose pop is an essential part of their lineup.
