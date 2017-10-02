Mejia went 0-for-4 in Sunday's season-ending 6-1 loss to the Brewers.

Mejia couldn't parlay his September call-up into much production, as he finished just 2-for-32 in what was his second big-league stint. The 26-year-old prospect enjoyed what was easily the most successful stop of his pro career during his 55-game stint at Triple-A Memphis this season, generating a .335/.381/.466 line over 224 plate appearances. However, with Paul DeJong having seized the Cardinals' starting shortstop job with a spectacular rookie campaign, Mejia's potential path to the big leagues is very murky heading into the offseason.