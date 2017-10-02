Play

Mejia went 0-for-4 in Sunday's season-ending 6-1 loss to the Brewers.

Mejia couldn't parlay his September call-up into much production, as he finished just 2-for-32 in what was his second big-league stint. The 26-year-old prospect enjoyed what was easily the most successful stop of his pro career during his 55-game stint at Triple-A Memphis this season, generating a .335/.381/.466 line over 224 plate appearances. However, with Paul DeJong having seized the Cardinals' starting shortstop job with a spectacular rookie campaign, Mejia's potential path to the big leagues is very murky heading into the offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast