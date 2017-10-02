Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Hitless in finale
Mejia went 0-for-4 in Sunday's season-ending 6-1 loss to the Brewers.
Mejia couldn't parlay his September call-up into much production, as he finished just 2-for-32 in what was his second big-league stint. The 26-year-old prospect enjoyed what was easily the most successful stop of his pro career during his 55-game stint at Triple-A Memphis this season, generating a .335/.381/.466 line over 224 plate appearances. However, with Paul DeJong having seized the Cardinals' starting shortstop job with a spectacular rookie campaign, Mejia's potential path to the big leagues is very murky heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Returns to Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Takes seat Monday•
-
Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Smacks first big-league homer Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Making big-league debut Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Alex Mejia: Joins Cardinals on Wednesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...