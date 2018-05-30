Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Activated Wednesday
Reyes (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
As expected, Reyes came off the disabled list, and he'll get the nod on the hill for Wednesday's series finale against Milwaukee. He underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2017 and hasn't pitched in the major leagues since the back end of the 2016 season.
