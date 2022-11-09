The Cardinals reinstated Reyes (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Though Reyes reclaims a spot on the 40-man roster with the transaction, his activation from the 60-day injured list doesn't necessarily indicate that he's made a full recovery from the right shoulder surgery he underwent in late May. The Cardinals haven't revealed a recovery timeline for Reyes, but there's a good chance he's limited in some capacity to begin spring training. If the 28-year-old bounces back from surgery as well as the Cardinals hope, he could re-emerge as a useful late-inning arm in 2023.