Reyes (undisclosed) was on the field at Cardinals' camp Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 25-year-old made his way to St. Louis this week and is now apparently clear to participate in workouts after missing the first couple weeks of summer training. Manager Mike Shildt previously indicated the team won't rush Reyes following his absence from camp, so he may not be available early on with Opening Day less than a week away.