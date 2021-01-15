Reyes and the Cardinals agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Back when Reyes debuted as a very highly-touted prospect in 2016, he probably assumed he'd be earning a much higher salary by now. Injuries have prevented him from getting his career off to a smooth start, but he looked good in 19.2 innings last season, with his 31.4 percent strikeout rate offsetting a 16.3 percent walk rate, leading to a 3.20 ERA.
