Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Begins throwing bullpen sessions
Reyes (elbow) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals are being cautious with Reyes, but he's gradually increased his level of activity over the past few weeks. To this point, his bullpen sessions have consisted of only fastballs. In addition to rebuilding his elbow's strength after undergoing Tommy John surgery last February, Reyes lost 15 pounds while rehabbing to benefit his endurance on the mound. Although his tentative return date is May 1, a more exact timeframe should become more clear over spring training.
