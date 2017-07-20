Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Begins throwing program Wednesday
Reyes (elbow) announced he's begun his throwing program on his personal Instagram account Wednesday.
The promising right-hander is five months removed from Tommy John surgery, so Wednesday's development is certainly an encouraging sign and keeps him on track to potentially throw off a mound by September or October. Reyes is considered the organization's top pitching prospect and has compiled a 3.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, .220 BAA and 449:170 K:BB over 334.1 minor-league innings.
