Reyes (5-4) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one across 0.1 innings to blow the save and take the loss Tuesday against the Cubs.

The Cardinals entered the ninth inning with a 6-1 lead, so Luis Garcia began the inning on the mound. However, he was relieved by Reyes after loading the bases. Reyes failed to get the game back on track, walking two of the first three batters he faced prior to allowing a single and a double to blow the lead. This marks his first blown save this season, though he's now allowed six earned runs across his last four innings (five appearances). On the campaign, Reyes still has a 2.06 ERA, but he has walked 37 batters across only 43.2 frames.