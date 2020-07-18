Reyes (undisclosed) was described by manager Mike Shildt on Friday as "getting closer" to making his summer camp debut, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Reyes is in the St. Louis area, but he has yet to make a camp appearance for reasons that have not been revealed by the team. Even if the 25-year-old right-hander does manage to arrive in camp in coming days as Shildt hinted, his readiness for the early portion of the regular season would be in serious question at this point., with the Cardinals skipper noting Friday the team wouldn't rush Reyes after the valuable preparation time he's missed. Reyes has missed significant time during his minor-league career due to injuries, but he was considered a top prospect at one point that Rogers emphasizes could still work his way into high-leverage situations this coming season.